The deputy ministry of social welfare has signed an agreement with KPMG to modernise the organisation and operations of the social welfare services.

It said KPMG was selected through an open tender process, with the project aimed at achieving comprehensive and sustainable reform of the welfare services system.

This project will evaluate current strategies, programmes and services, review best practices from other countries, and provide recommendations to enhance efficiency and service delivery.

The ministry described the agreement as a significant step towards improving services and better meeting citizens’ needs.