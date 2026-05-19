The population of turtle doves in Cyprus is diminishing, which has prompted the Game Fund to monitor their migratory habits, finding that some flew to northern Europe, one showed up in southwest Turkey and another was in Paphos before sending a signal from Sudan.

“The turtle dove – Streptopelia turtur – is one of the most characteristic migratory birds of Cyprus’ countryside, with an important ecological, cultural and hunting value,” the Game Fund said.

It pointed out that the species’ population has been showing a “worrying decline at a European level” over the past few years, prompting more measures to protect it.

In 2025, the Game Fund began implementing a programme to monitor the movements of turtle doves and gather information regarding the dangers it faces.

So far, tracking tags have been attached to 11 turtle doves – four in 2025 and seven in 2026 – enabling the real time tracing of routes, rest stops and wintering grounds.

The data gathered on a daily basis could contribute towards drafting policies to encourage breeding and ensure sustainable hunting.

The Game Fund has been providing water and seeds for turtle doves, and cultivating awareness about the species among hunters regarding EU protection guidelines.

So far, data is available for the turtle doves fitted with tracking devices in 2025.

Two turtle doves flew northwest, through south Turkey, with in between stops in western Turkey. The length of stay indicates that the turtle doves used the stops for breeding. One of the turtle doves probably died, while the other flew southwards at the end of August and remained on the southern coast of Turkey before migrating to the coast of Egypt in October.

One turtle dove flew to southwest Turkey and continued to move from one area to another, probably in search of suitable food. Its tracker stopped sending signals for unknown reasons.

The fourth turtle dove remained in Cyprus, on the south coast of Paphos. After two successful breeding efforts, it departed in September for Africa and arrived in Sudan in October via Egypt.