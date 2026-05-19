Paphos is stepping up efforts to strengthen its position as a smart and sustainable tourism destination through its participation in the European project SMART TOUR – Smart Tourism, Smart Destinations.

The Paphos district tourism development and promotion company, also known as Etap Paphos, is taking part in the project’s third Steering Group Meeting and thematic workshop, which is being held on May 20 and 21 in Perros-Guirec, in France’s Brittany region.

According to an announcement, the meeting and accompanying educational visit aim to support the exchange of knowledge and policy tools between European regions, with a focus on how data and digital technologies can help destinations develop in a more targeted and sustainable way.

During the meeting, partners are expected to review the project’s progress, present the actions planned for the remainder of 2026 and discuss issues linked to tourism statistics, indicators, research and innovation in digital tools and services.

At the same time, the thematic workshop will give participating regions the opportunity to exchange good practices, experiences and policy approaches that can support the sustainable development of tourism destinations.

Etap said its participation forms part of its wider effort to strengthen the digital and green transition of the Paphos tourism product, while promoting the region as a model smart and sustainable destination at European level.

The SMART TOUR project brings together ten partners from Italy, France, Germany, Hungary, Greece, Romania, Albania, Ukraine, Belgium and Cyprus. The programme is co-financed by the European Union at a rate of 80 per cent.