Demetra Holdings PLC on Tuesday announced it completed the purchase of 6,540 of its own shares through the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Limited (CISCO) on May 18, just weeks ahead of its upcoming annual general meeting.

The transaction was executed at a price of €1.54 per share and in accordance with the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE), the circulars of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), and the Companies Law.

According to an official announcement, the share buyback comprised two separate transactions of 6,248 shares and 292 shares completed during the same trading session.

The move follows a prior shareholder authorisation granted during the previous annual general meeting, as the investment firm simultaneously prepares to convene its twenty-sixth annual general assembly.

The upcoming annual general meeting will be held at the Allwyn hall in the Olympic House in Nicosia on June 30, 2026, at 11:00am.

Shareholders attending the session will be tasked with ordinary business, including the examination of the management report, the consolidated management report, and the corporate governance report for the year ended December 31, 2025.

The agenda also features the presentation of the audited consolidated financial statements of the company and its group for the 2025 financial year, alongside the respective reports of the directors and the auditors.

Investors will vote through separate ballots on the re-election of retiring board members, who include four proposed independent non-executive directors, one non-independent non-executive director, and one non-independent executive director.

The setting of the director remuneration for the members of the board of directors is also slated for approval during the ordinary session.

Additionally, the assembly will address the reappointment of Grant Thornton Cyprus Limited as the statutory auditors of the company and vote on authorising the board of directors to fix their annual remuneration.

Special business during the meeting will centre on an extraordinary resolution to authorise the board of directors to acquire the company’s own shares for a period of twelve months from the date of the vote.

The nominal value of the shares acquired and held under this mandate cannot exceed 10 per cent of the issued share capital or 25 per cent of the average daily value of transactions traded during the preceding 30 days, whichever amount is smaller.

The maximum purchase price for these shares must not exceed by more than 5 per cent the average market price of the stock during the last five stock exchange sessions before the purchase, while no minimum price restriction will be applied.

The duration for holding any shares acquired under this new buyback authorisation will be capped at a maximum of two years.

Shareholders will also evaluate an ordinary resolution to clear a final dividend payment for a total amount of €20,000,000, which translates to a gross payout of €0.10 per share based on the financial results of 2025.

The dividend record date for the distribution has been set for July 9, 2026, meaning that transactions executed until the end of the trading day on July 7, 2026, will retain the right to receive the cash payout.

Consequently, the shares will trade cum-dividend until July 7, 2026, and will begin trading ex-dividend from the start of the stock exchange day on July 8, 2026.

The company has already applied for an extension of the dividend payment deadline from the Cyprus Stock Exchange due to its extensive shareholder register and the complications of the summer holiday period.

Only shareholders registered in the books of the Cyprus Stock Exchange on the voting record date of June 25, 2026, will have the right to attend, speak, and vote at the upcoming annual general meeting.

The company currently has 200,000,000 issued ordinary shares, with each ordinary share carrying the right to one vote at the general assembly.

Any shareholder entitled to attend and vote can appoint a proxy to represent them, submit questions, and vote on their behalf, using standard general or specific authorisation forms that must be submitted at least two working days before the session.