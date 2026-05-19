Limassol breaks into global top 200 startup cities

The Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) on Tuesday highlighted Cyprus’ strong performance in the StartupBlink Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2026, with the country climbing to 34th place worldwide.

The latest ranking marks a six-place improvement compared with 2025, reinforcing Cyprus’ position as one of the fastest-rising startup ecosystems globally.

According to the report, Cyprus has also recorded the highest annual climb among EU countries for the third consecutive year, underlining sustained momentum in the sector.

The ecosystem demonstrated particularly strong expansion, posting annual growth of 62.7 per cent, while its total estimated value reached $4.2 billion.

The report also pointed to broad-based development across the island, with all four Cypriot cities included in the global top 1,000 startup cities ranking.

Among them, Limassol stood out as the top-performing city, becoming the first in Cyprus to enter the global top 200, ranking 191st worldwide.

In terms of sectoral strengths, Cyprus performed best in the Social and Leisure category, where it ranked 26th globally.

This category encompasses industries such as gaming, entertainment, social platforms, fitness and wellness, travel, and digital marketplaces.

Within this segment, Cyprus achieved an even stronger performance in gaming, ranking 16th globally in the sub-category.

The report concluded that Cyprus has the potential to further strengthen its position on the international stage, provided that it maintains its current business environment and innovation momentum.

“If Cyprus maintains its excellent business environment, it has a credible path to becoming a significant player in the broader European innovation scene,” the report stated.

The findings come amid a broader push to position Cyprus as a regional technology and innovation hub, with growing investment activity, policy support and international partnerships shaping the sector’s development.

Indeed, a recent partnership between business organisations aims to accelerate digital transformation across the island’s economy.

The partnership, which involves a structured collaborative agreement between the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) and CITEA, focuses on supporting companies in adopting advanced technologies, enhancing competitiveness and strengthening Cyprus’ broader innovation ecosystem.

The initiative reflects increasing coordination between industry bodies to bridge the gap between traditional sectors and emerging digital capabilities.

What is more, investment activity has also shown strong momentum in early 2026, with startups securing significant funding.

Cyprus-based startups raised over €12 million in the first four months of the year, highlighting growing investor confidence and continued interest in local innovation.

The funding trend signals a maturing ecosystem, with both local and international backers supporting early-stage ventures.

At the same time, Cypriot companies have gained visibility in international rankings for fast-growing firms.

Software and fintech businesses featured prominently in Deloitte’s Fast 50 list, showcasing the country’s strengths in scalable digital sectors.

This presence underscores the increasing competitiveness of Cyprus-based startups on a regional and global level.

Furthermore, international engagement has also expanded through major corporate initiatives.

Visa recently selected seven startups from Cyprus, Greece and Malta to participate in its innovation hub, offering access to expertise, mentoring and potential commercial partnerships.

The programme highlights Cyprus’ growing integration into global innovation networks and financial technology ecosystems.

Meanwhile, collaboration between industry groups continues to support the sector’s long-term development.

Non-profit association TechIsland recently joined forces with the Cyprus International Businesses Association (CIBA) to promote innovation, talent development and investment.

The partnership aims to strengthen Cyprus’ position as a destination for technology companies and foster a more dynamic startup environment.