The Bank of Cyprus (BoC) on Tuesday announced that 276,274 new shares issued to senior executives under incentive schemes will begin trading on May 20, 2026, on both Euronext Athens and the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE).

The Bank of Cyprus said the shares were issued and allocated on March 18, 2026 and April 2, 2026 to twenty members of the group’s general management, including a former executive.

The allocation was carried out under the group’s long-term and short-term incentive plans, following approvals granted at annual general meetings held in 2022, 2023 and 2024, as well as subsequent decisions by the board of directors.

The bank explained that both Euronext Athens and the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) approved the admission of the new shares on May 19, 2026.

It added that the shares will be registered in the central securities depository of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and credited to the beneficiaries’ accounts within the dematerialised securities system.

The new shares will carry the same rights as existing ordinary shares, ranking equally with all previously issued fully paid shares of the company.

As of the date of the announcement, the bank’s issued share capital stands at 435,962,305 ordinary shares, each with a nominal value of €0.10.

The bank also clarified that beneficiaries are subject to a one-year holding requirement, meaning they must retain ownership of the allocated shares for at least one year from the vesting date.