Fire stations in Nicosia responded on Tuesday to a fire in the buffer zone in the Yeri area, the fire service said.

Three fire engines attended the scene, with assistance from the United Nations, and brought the blaze under control.

The fire broke out in agricultural machinery inside the buffer zone and spread to dry grass, hay bales and other material, covering about one square kilometre.

Fire service spokesperson Koulla Messaritou said, “crews responded at 10:34am and remained at the scene to secure the area.”