A 35-year-old man, arrested on Monday for possession of drugs, was remanded in custody for three days on Tuesday.

The Limassol district court heard that on Monday the police had found a quantity of cocaine in the man’s vehicle and home.

A total of 38g of cocaine and a small amount of cash were found in the man’s car.

On searching his home, police found 5g of cocaine, four glass bongs with traces of what appeared to be methamphetamine, two pills of unknown composition and a glass vial of testosterone.

Police investigations are ongoing.