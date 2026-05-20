The redevelopment of Heroes Square and the surrounding streets in central Limassol is expected to be delivered on June 15, around a month later than initially planned, Limassol Mayor Yiannis Armeftis said.

Speaking to Entrepreneurial Limassol, a periodical published by the Limassol Chamber of Commerce (Evel), Armeftis said the main change brought by the project is the creation of a unified surface across the square, with the removal of steps allowing for improved accessibility and smoother movement through one of the city’s most historic public spaces.

The project had originally been scheduled for delivery in early May. However, the mayor said the timetable was pushed back to mid-June, with works currently focused on completing the road in front of the Rialto Theatre and strengthening the connection between the theatre’s entrance and the square.

At the same time, Armeftis said the square’s kiosks, which had fallen into disrepair, are being reconstructed. As the kiosks are listed structures, the municipality worked with the relevant department and decided to rebuild them, a process which also contributed to the delay.

These works are expected to be completed soon, while construction is also continuing on a rainwater retention tank in the southern part of the square.

The municipality is also looking at extending the redevelopment towards the Holy Trinity Church, including the square area west of the church.

Armeftis said efforts had been made to reach an agreement with the church committee and the Metropolis of Limassol, with the aim of moving the church fence further east and doubling the available public space. However, no agreement has yet been reached.

He added that the municipality will make a renewed effort in the coming period, stressing that there has been no final refusal from the church.

According to the mayor, the reconstruction of this additional square area would require between €400,000 and €500,000, while a clearer picture of the final design is still needed before the study can be completed.

The architects have already prepared draft plans, he said, with the main remaining stage being construction.

The aim is to achieve the functional and aesthetic unification of the two squares, with the same architects preparing the plans, as the extension is seen as a continuation of the wider Heroes Square intervention.

When the contracts for the redevelopment of Heroes Square and its surrounding alleys were signed in August 2024, the project was presented as an intervention focused on accessibility, pedestrian movement and the reduction of vehicle use.

In practical terms, the square is being returned to pedestrians, while its connection with the Rialto Theatre is being improved to better support outdoor events. An exhibition space is also being created in the basement of the monument.

The project, with a budget of €3.9 million plus VAT, is being implemented under the Cohesion Policy Programme THALEIA 2021–2027, with co-financing from the European Union.

The architectural study was prepared by Socrates Stratis and Christos Pasadakis and was selected through an architectural competition.

Their proposal, titled ‘Square of Everyday Heroes’ includes infrastructure for the redevelopment of the space, as well as structures designed to support the multicultural character of the public area.

At the heart of the design is a “smart” floor, which functions as a network of infrastructure for social and ecological processes. Through a sustainable rainwater management system, part of the water flow will be collected, another part slowed down, filtered and stored in a tank beneath the surface.

The layout also allows for the creation of four “oases” around the existing kiosks.

Among the proposed structures are the “Little Rialto”, the “Greenhouse of Ideas for All”, the “Playhouse”, the “Greenhouse of Plants”, as well as hanging gardens above the new public toilets.

Dining space is also being expanded in front of cafes and restaurants, through the relocation of the existing route and the pedestrianisation of sections of the streets around Heroes Square.