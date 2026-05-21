Cyprus recorded a 51 per cent uptake of e-business applications in 2025, placing it close to the European Union average, according to a report from Eurostat.

Across the EU, just over half of enterprises, 53 per cent, used specialised e-business software, including enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management and business intelligence tools.

The figures highlight Cyprus’ alignment with broader European digitalisation trends, although adoption still trails leading countries.

Among member states, the highest adoption rates were recorded in Denmark and Finland at 73 per cent, followed by Belgium and the Netherlands at 70 per cent, and Spain at 66 per cent.

By contrast, the lowest levels were seen in Bulgaria at 31 per cent, Romania at 32 per cent and Slovakia at 34 per cent, illustrating a wide digital divide across the bloc.

The data also revealed significant disparities based on company size, with large enterprises far more likely to use advanced business software than small firms.

The gap between small and large enterprises reached close to or above 50 percentage points in several categories, underlining structural differences in digital capacity.

For enterprise resource planning systems, the most widely used type of software, adoption ranged from 41 per cent among small enterprises to 89 per cent among large enterprises, representing a 48 percentage point gap.

The divide was even more pronounced in business intelligence tools, where usage ranged from 11 per cent in small firms to 69 per cent in large companies, a difference of 58 percentage points.

Similarly, customer relationship management systems were used by 25 per cent of small enterprises and 65 per cent of large enterprises, marking a 41 percentage point gap.

These figures point to persistent challenges for smaller businesses in accessing and implementing digital tools, despite their growing importance for competitiveness and efficiency.

For Cyprus, the 51 per cent adoption rate suggests moderate progress, with room for further expansion, particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises.

The figures underline the importance of digital transformation policies and investment, as businesses increasingly rely on software solutions to manage operations, analyse data and engage with customers.

Moreover, Eurostat’s latest report shows that while e-business adoption is becoming mainstream across Europe, gaps between countries and company sizes remain a defining feature of the digital landscape.