President Nikos Christodoulides Thursday continued his India visit at the Cyprus-India business forum in Mumbai.

“At the heart of this strategicpartnership are our respective, and very vibrant, business communities, theones that drive our economies forward,” he said.

Following his visit in Mumbai, the president will travel to New Delhi, where he will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of India Droupadi Murmu.

During his stay in Mumbai he will also attend the inauguration of the representative office of Eurobank and visit the national stock exchange of India.

The program also includes meetings with Indian business leaders and investors.