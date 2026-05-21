The chief returning officer on Thursday assured voters that measures are in place to ensure vote secrecy during Sunday’s parliamentary elections.

The elections office stated that both administrative and legislative safeguards guarantee complete voting confidentiality for all citizens, including detainees and prisoners.

Voters must enter polling booths alone after receiving their ballots, with access and movement within polling stations monitored to prevent outside influence.

Authorities also reminded voters to check that their ballot paper carries the official seal of the Republic, as unstamped ballots are invalid.

The announcement stressed that under no circumstances can voters’ identities or their electoral choices be traced after ballots are cast.