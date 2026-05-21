Bentley marks seventh consecutive year of profitability

Bentley Motors has reported a seventh consecutive year of profitability, demonstrating resilient underlying performance amid a challenging global market environment, while continuing to self-fund significant capital investment at its historic Pyms Lane site in preparation for electrification.

While headline financial results were impacted by a number of external and non-recurring factors, Bentley’s core performance remained robust. The Bentayga continues to be Bentley’s best-selling model, with the Bentayga Speed entering key markets at the end of 2025, further reinforcing the SUV’s popularity.

Improved pricing, a favourable model mix and sustained growth in Mulliner content helped mitigate the impact of lower volumes and supported a revenue of €2.6 billion across the portfolio. Deliveries of Mulliner derivatives increased year-on-year, reinforcing Bentley’s strategy of prioritising value over volume in the upper luxury segment.

Reported operating profit amounted to €216 million, resulting in an operating return on sales of 8.3 per cent. This outcome was significantly affected by expenses related to the decision of the Volkswagen Group to discontinue a D-segment platform, as well additional pressure from US tariff impacts and detrimental F/X impacts.

Bentley’s financial performance continues to support the company’s industry-leading Beyond100+ strategy, as it progresses towards self-funding its ambitious site infrastructure and future product cadence investments.

2025 represented a year of continued transition for Bentley’s product portfolio following the introduction of the fourth-generation high-performance Continental GT and high-performance Flying Spur, both featuring the brand’s new V8 hybrid powertrain. Demand remained strongest for Speed and Mulliner derivatives, reinforcing average revenue per vehicle and supporting profitability.

The Bentayga Speed continues to perform strongly across global markets, contributing significantly to the overall revenue of the Bentayga product line. Meanwhile, the recent New York debut of the Supersports reaffirmed Bentley’s ambition to expand its portfolio with more extreme, performance-driven variants. Customer response has been exceptional, with the model fully allocated and preparations now under way for first deliveries later this year.

As part of its ongoing focus on long-term competitiveness and operational efficiency, Bentley will implement a colleague consultation programme affecting management, agency and non-manufacturing employees. The programme reflects organisational adjustments and the overall efficiency activities could result in 275 positions being removed from the organisational structure, as the business prepares for its next phase of electrification and future product launches. Bentley is committed to managing the process responsibly and supporting affected colleagues throughout.