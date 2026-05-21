Panos Evripidou Foundation holds 10th annual ride for premature babies

The Panos Evripidou Foundation successfully organised the 10th annual “Cycling for Preemies 2026” ride on May 17, 2026, in collaboration with the Mora Thavmata Association and with the support of the Limassol Municipality Cycling Team, honouring the memory of brothers Panos and Christian Evripidou, who were born prematurely.

Held under the inspiring slogan “Every Pedal Stroke, A Wish”, the event brought together more than 100 cyclists, united by a common purpose: to raise awareness and show support for premature babies and their families.

Participants cycled symbolically for every premature baby currently fighting their own battle in Neonatal Intensive Care Units, sending a heartfelt message of hope, strength and solidarity, with the wish that all preemies return home healthy and strong.

Remaining steadfast in its mission, the Panos Evripidou Foundation continues to support children born prematurely who face ongoing health and developmental challenges linked to premature birth. To date, the Foundation has supported 241 children across Cyprus, many of whom are dealing with serious medical conditions, while financial assistance for therapies has exceeded €456,000.

As a non-profit organisation, the Foundation remains dedicated to transforming every contribution into meaningful support and care, offering premature children and their families hope, opportunities and a better future.

President of the Panos Evripidou Foundation, Marlo Evripidou, expressed his gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of the event.

“On behalf of the Panos Evripidou Foundation, I would like to warmly thank all the cyclists, participants and supporters who stood by our effort in any way,” he said. “Special thanks also go to our sponsors and supporters, whose valuable contribution made the organisation of this event possible.”