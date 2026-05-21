A soldier of the Greek armed forces in Cyprus (Eldyk) has been hospitalised with meningitis at the Nicosia general hospital, where he currently remains intubated in the intensive care unit.

According to media reports, another two suspected cases of meningitis were detected in the same unit, with the soldiers currently receiving medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the defence ministry and Eldyk are reportedly implementing all protocols, including disinfecting the premises, changing the bed linen, and administering preventive medication to other soldiers.