Ezousa Suites: Minthis unveils new modern luxury stay collection

As travel shifts towards longer stays, slower rhythms and more intentional experiences, Minthis introduces Ezousa Suites, a new collection of 47 suites designed for guests seeking the comfort, privacy and sense of ease that allow them to fully immerse themselves in a destination. Set within the elevated landscape of the Paphos wine region, the suites offer a more residential way to experience Minthis, where wellness, nature, gastronomy, sport and spacious living come together to support a more extended and meaningful stay.

Positioned within the elevated landscape of the Paphos wine region, the suites mark a natural evolution for Minthis: one that moves beyond the traditional resort model towards a more private, spacious and residential way of experiencing hospitality.

The collection includes 44 two-bedroom suites and three one-bedroom suites, conceived for guests who value discretion, flexibility and a stronger connection to place. Generous living spaces, fully equipped kitchens and expansive outdoor terraces encourage a different pace of stay, one shaped less by schedules and more by atmosphere, routine and ease.

Rather than dominating the landscape, the architecture of Ezousa Suites is intentionally restrained. Built into the hillside, the suites prioritise light, openness and uninterrupted views across the valley, while natural materials and muted interiors create spaces that feel calm, tactile and quietly contemporary.

Located within the protected Natura 2000 landscape of the Paphos wine region, Minthis continues to redefine the concept of modern Mediterranean hospitality through a holistic lifestyle experience shaped by nature, wellness, gastronomy and authentic local culture.

Beyond the suites, guests can immerse themselves in the wider Minthis experience, from the award-winning Wellness Spa and championship golf course to tennis, padel, hiking trails, curated culinary experiences and vineyard-inspired surroundings. The resort offers a different perspective on summer in Cyprus, one defined by fresh mountain air, tranquillity and quiet sophistication.

More than an expansion of accommodation, Ezousa Suites reinforce Minthis’ position as one of the Mediterranean’s emerging lifestyle destinations — shaped not by excess, but by space, privacy and a more considered approach to modern luxury.

As travellers increasingly seek experiences defined by authenticity, wellbeing and a deeper sense of connection, Ezousa Suites reflects a new chapter for Minthis: one where contemporary design, nature and understated luxury come together to create a destination designed not simply to visit, but to truly inhabit.