Illegal and unregulated fishing remains one of the biggest threats facing the Mediterranean, European Commissioner for Fisheries and Oceans Costas Kadis said on Thursday, stressing that stronger regional cooperation would be essential to protecting the marine environment.

Speaking in Limassol during events marking European Maritime Day, Kadis said the issue was a central priority under the Mediterranean Pact, which was announced last October and includes specific initiatives aimed at tackling challenges across the region.

“One of the major challenges is illegal and unregulated fishing, and for this issue in particular, the Mediterranean Pact includes a dedicated initiative for cooperation among all countries in the Mediterranean basin,” he said.

“I believe that through cooperation we can find solutions, and this is where we will invest in the coming period.”

Kadis described European Maritime Day as the European Union’s flagship event for the maritime sector, bringing together policymakers, industry representatives and organisations linked to the sea and the blue economy.

He said the gathering was also an opportunity to assess progress made since the launch of the EU’s Ocean Pact last year, which includes more than 90 policy actions and initiatives.

“We will show where we stand in implementing all of these initiatives,” he said.

Kadis added that, based on participation figures, this year’s event was expected to be the most successful in the initiative’s history in terms of attendance.

Deputy Shipping Minister Marina Hadjimanolis said Cyprus was pleased to host the conference in Limassol, with more than 900 delegates and 45 exhibitors taking part.

She said the Mediterranean Pact created an opportunity for countries to address shared maritime challenges, warning that environmental sustainability was not a distant issue.

“If our seas are not sustainable, this will affect the daily lives of every European citizen,” she said.

Asked about marine pollution, Hadjimanolis described it as one of the most pressing concerns.

She said the deputy ministry had announced initiatives worth more than €200,000 last week aimed at prevention, with the goal of avoiding reactive responses to environmental incidents.

“With everyone’s cooperation, I believe we will succeed this year. I hope we will not face any incidents,” she said.

Limassol mayor Yiannis Armeftis said the city was proud to host the event, describing it as recognition of Limassol’s role in the Eastern Mediterranean and the blue economy.

“Limassol and the sea go together,” he said. “It is a source of life for the city.”

Greek Agriculture Minister Kostas Tsiaras, who was also in attendance, said maritime sustainability must remain as important as the commercial shipping industry.

“We are not only looking at the commercial side,” he said. “We are also looking at fish stock sustainability and the protection of our coastlines.”

He said holding the event in Limassol, with Cyprus playing a prominent European role in maritime affairs, made the occasion especially significant.