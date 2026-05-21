The Cyprus veterinary service has warned it will take action after attacks against officials during inspections linked to the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak, saying the safety of staff carrying out their duties is “non-negotiable”.

In a joint statement, the veterinary services employees’ union and the veterinary service said there had been repeated incidents of aggressive behaviour against colleagues, which had already been brought to the attention of both the media and the relevant ministry.

The organisations said the latest incidents occurred on Thursday, when groups of citizens in Pachna allegedly attacked veterinary officials and obstructed the competent authority from carrying out sampling at livestock units as part of the emergency response plan for foot-and-mouth disease.

“The safety of veterinarians and para-veterinary staff carrying out their duties is a non-negotiable priority,” the statement said.

They warned that unless the competent authorities take immediate and effective measures to ensure the physical safety of officials while performing their duties, they will refrain from all activities related to managing the outbreak.

This would include sampling, vaccinations, culling and compensation procedures. The warning comes amid heightened tensions over the handling of the outbreak, particularly in affected farming communities where concerns have been raised over containment measures and the possible spread of the virus.