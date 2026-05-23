A British passenger was remanded in custody for three days on Saturday after customs officers at Larnaca airport seized a large quantity of duty-unpaid cigarettes from his luggage.

The seizure was made on Friday after customs officials, acting on evaluated intelligence, identified the passenger before his departure for the United Kingdom.

Officers found 85 cartons containing 200 cigarettes each along with eight packets of 20 cigarettes in the passenger’s luggage.

The cigarettes did not carry the required health warnings in Greek and Turkish, nor the mandatory security feature and unique traceability code, indicating they were duty-unpaid.

The passenger was arrested while his luggage and its contents were confiscated.

He appeared before Larnaca district court on Saturday, which issued a three-day remand order to facilitate investigations.

Larnaca customs is continuing the investigation.