A total of 6,425 voters have registered to cast their ballots abroad in Sunday’s parliamentary elections, with polling stations set up in the United Kingdom, Greece and Belgium.

In the United Kingdom, 1,614 voters have registered to vote, all in London, where two polling stations will operate with a total of four ballot boxes.

Polling stations will open at 8am local time and close at 4pm, unless an extension is required, with a break from 12pm to 12.30pm.

The first polling station will operate at the Cyprus High Commission in central London, where 921 voters are registered. Voting there will be split between two ballot boxes, covering all electoral districts.

The second polling station will operate at the Cypriot Community Centre in north London, where 693 voters are registered, also with two ballot boxes serving different electoral districts.

In Greece, 4,306 voters have registered, with polling stations set up in Athens and Thessaloniki.

The Athens polling centre, located at the embassy of the Republic of Cyprus, will serve 2,905 voters across five ballot boxes, while 1,401 voters are registered in Thessaloniki, where three ballot boxes will be in operation.

Polling in Greece will begin at 7am local time and end at 6pm, unless extended, with a one-hour break from 12pm to 1pm.

In Belgium, 505 voters have registered to cast their ballots in Brussels, where a single polling station will operate at Cyprus’ permanent representation to the European Union.

Polling there will open at 8am local time and close at 5pm, with a break from 12pm to 1pm.

Once voting concludes in all overseas polling centres, ballot boxes will be sealed and votes counted on site, in accordance with electoral procedures. The results will then be transmitted to the interior ministry in Nicosia for official publication.