An Israeli airstrike on an apartment in a refugee camp in central Gaza on Sunday left three people dead, including a six-month-old child, health officials said.

Medics said the strike killed three people in the Nuseirat refugee camp, Mohammad Abu Mallouh, the infant’s father, Alaa Zaqlan, the mother, and their child, Osama.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident.

The October ceasefire, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, has failed to halt Israeli attacks in Gaza, with Israel and Hamas deadlocked in indirect talks over the militant group’s disarmament.

The ceasefire left Israel in control of more than half of Gaza, with Hamas controlling a sliver of territory along the coast.

Some 880 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since the truce came into effect, according to figures from Gaza health officials that do not distinguish between combatants and civilians.

Four Israeli soldiers have been killed by militants during the same period, according to the Israeli military.

Hamas does not disclose figures for casualties among its fighters. Israel says its post-ceasefire strikes are aimed at preventing attacks or stopping people from approaching its armistice line with Hamas.