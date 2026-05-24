Police arrested two men aged 34 and 25 on Saturday in connection with a case involving illegal possession of drugs, firearms and explosives, after officers stopped a suspicious vehicle in Aglandjia.

According to police, members of the police rapid response unit (MMAD) were on patrol at around 5.20pm when they pulled over a car driven by the suspects.

The 34-year-old driver and his 25-year-old passenger were searched, with officers allegedly finding and confiscating several packages containing 20 grammes of cocaine, five grammes of dry plant material believed to be cannabis and a precision scale inside the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the 25-year-old’s home in Nicosia uncovered six pistols, six boxes containing a total of 299 bullets, a further five grammes of dry plant material, and 22 packages containing pills.

The two suspects are expected to appear before the Nicosia district court later in the day.