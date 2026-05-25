The Cyprus Guitar Orchestra joins forces on stage with acclaimed Greek vocalist Giota Nega for a unique concert, “200 Guitars with Giota Nega” at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre. The event’s artistic director will be Antonis Koizas, while orchestra conductor will be Antonis Mytakidis.

Two hundred guitarists on stage will accompany the distinctive voice of Giota Nega in a programme that bridges authentic musical roots with contemporary forms of expression. The musical offerings will include her personal hits, as well as songs that have marked milestones in her career, presented through arrangements that respect the original composition while simultaneously highlighting a fresh, creative perspective.

Greek vocalist Giota Nega

The audience will be taken on a musical journey through familiar melodies by great composers, including Mikis Theodorakis, Manos Hadjidakis, Stavros Xarchakos, Yannis Markopoulos, Manos Loizos and Thanos Mikroutsikos, as well as Cypriot composer Marios Tokas.

This is set to be a production of exceptional artistic quality, where the power of collective performance will merge with individual artistic identity, transcending the boundaries of a conventional concert.

200 Guitars with Giota Nega