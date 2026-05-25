Cyprus showcased its strategic role in Europe’s satellite-enabled search-and-rescue network on Monday, as the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) in Larnaca hosted a live demonstration exercise as part of the European conference EU Space Days.

Representatives from the deputy research ministry, the Space Office, the European Commission’s space directorate-general (DG Defis), and the EU space agency programme (EUSPA) attended the event at JRCC headquarters.

Participants observed a search-and-rescue exercise coordinated by the JRCC involving air, sea and special operations assets from Cyprus’ security forces, including an AB412 helicopter from the police aviation unit, an AW139 helicopter from the national guard’s 460 search and rescue squadron, the navy’s fast patrol boat Ammochostos, and an underwater demolition team (Oyk).

According to the JRCC commander, George Economou, the exercise was designed to demonstrate “under real conditions the process of alerting search and rescue services through emergency beacons”, while also highlighting the role of satellite technology in emergency response.

Particular emphasis was placed on Galileo, the European Union’s satellite navigation system, and its contribution to search-and-rescue operations.

JRCC Larnaca hosts Cyprus’ mission control centre, one of 33 operational mission control centres worldwide within the international Cospas-Sarsat satellite system.

The Cospas-Sarsat network is an international satellite-based system that detects and locates emergency distress beacons activated by aircraft, ships or individuals in danger, relaying alerts to rescue coordination centres.

Galileo is fully embedded in that system, both through its satellite constellation and supporting ground infrastructure.

One of the four European Medium Earth Orbit Local User Terminals (MEOLUTs) is strategically installed near Kakopetria.

The MEOLUT receives distress beacon signals via satellite and helps pinpoint their location, enabling faster rescue responses.

EUSPA executive director Rodrigo da Costa said Galileo has introduced a significant innovation in emergency rescue operations through its Return Link Service, which confirms to a person in distress that their emergency signal has been received.

This distinguishes Galileo from older systems, which could transmit distress signals without any reassurance reaching the individual waiting for rescue.

That confirmation, da Costa remarked, can be critical in life-threatening situations.

The research ministry’s permanent secretary, George Komodromos, described space technology as increasingly central to Cyprus’ emergency response capabilities.

“We view space technology as a strategic pillar for public security and civil defence,” he said in remarks delivered during the event.

“To this end, the government has a clear political commitment to promoting space applications for disaster and risk management.”

He added that the demonstration served as proof that Cyprus is contributing meaningfully to European space infrastructure, rather than merely benefiting from it.

“Cyprus is not only a consumer of space services, but a key contributor to the European space ecosystem,” he said.

For the JRCC, the objective remains operational rather than technological, its commander said.

“For JRCC Larnaca, it is both a challenge and a responsibility to coordinate all operational domains in order to achieve the ultimate objective of every search-and-rescue mission: zero loss of human life.”