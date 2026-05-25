The 56 MPs elected or re-elected to parliament will take home €5,500 a month, while the House president makes far more, official data showed on Monday.

According to state treasury data, the gross annual wages of an MP come to €56,310, which corresponds to €4,331 a month, not including allowances.

MPs are entitled to a 13th salary.

When including the various allowances, cost-of-living adjustments and secretarial support, total gross annual earnings clock in at €99,612.

After deductions and taxes, net annual earnings come to €66,684 – or €5,466 a month.

Meanwhile the House president receives a gross monthly salary of €8,715. Adding the allowances takes the gross earnings to €11,456. Net earnings, after deductions and taxes, work out to €7,461 a month.

Despite being the second most senior state official, the House president is by no means the second highest earner.

The best paid state officials are the attorney-general, the deputy AG, the president of the supreme court and the supreme court judges – they make €9,207 net a month.

Then comes the president of the Republic at €9,145.

The president of the appeals court, and appeals court judges, earn €8,331.