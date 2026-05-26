The Ecologists’ Movement on Monday expressed disappointment over its Movement’s failure to retain parliamentary representation after 25 years.

The movement said it had supported efforts to maintain a green voice in parliament, describing it as essential in challenging entrenched interests.

It praised the work of the party’s MPs and officials, saying they had addressed broader social issues beyond party lines.

The Ecologists’ Movement dropped 2.5 percentage points to 2 per cent, remaining outside parliament despite winning three seats in 2021.

The movement said the result was particularly disappointing as parliament would lose a voice that had defended the public’s rights and interests for more than two decades.

It added that the principles of political ecology and social justice would continue to be promoted through ongoing social and political action despite the setback.