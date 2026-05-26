Cypriot beverage maker KEO is said to be moving ahead with a €25 million industrial investment in Limassol, with plans to build a new alcoholic beverages distribution and bottling centre in Kato Polemidia.

According to a report from Philenews, the project, which has been submitted to the competent authorities through an information report, is expected to bring together key parts of the company’s production, processing and logistics operations.

The new centre will be built within the administrative boundaries of the Kato Polemidia municipal district.

Its location, close to the port’s vertical road, is expected to give the company direct access to both Limassol port and the Limassol-Paphos motorway, strengthening its distribution network and overall operational capacity.

Construction is expected to begin once the necessary planning and building permits are secured.

According to the company’s planning, the project will take around 24 months to complete, while the construction phase is expected to create up to 50 direct jobs.

The proposed development will cover 44,000 square metres, while an additional 9,612 square metres will be granted and developed as a public green space next to the port’s vertical road.

At the same time, the new facility will operate alongside KEO’s existing winery in Mallia.

Wines produced in Mallia will be transported to Kato Polemidia for final processing, ageing and bottling, while the new centre will also receive imported raw materials used in the production of wines and alcoholic beverages.

These will include bulk molasses alcohol, eau de vie, bulk wines and clarified concentrated grape must.

The unit’s annual capacity for wine processing and bottling is estimated at between 1,000 and 2,500 tonnes.

Overall annual production, including juices in Tetra Pak packaging, canned juices, squashes and juices in PET bottles, bottled wines and spirits, as well as wines in bag-in-box and Tetra Pak formats, is expected to reach 4,975 tonnes.

The main building will cover around 34,000 square metres and will be developed over three levels.

The basement, covering 9,810 square metres, will be used mainly for the storage of imported raw materials, beer and finished products.

It will also include dedicated ageing areas for wine, commandaria and eau de vie in oak barrels, under controlled temperature and humidity conditions.

The ground floor, which will cover 22,840 square metres, will include the final processing and mixing areas, filtration and cooling lines, the zivania and ouzo distillation area, as well as bottling, packaging and encapsulation lines.

It will also include warehouses for raw materials, chemicals and finished products, along with the order preparation area. The upper floor, covering 992 square metres, will house offices and the administrative centre of the unit.

However, the Cyprus Mail understands that the plan is still under consultation, with final details yet to be confirmed.