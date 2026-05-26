State Aid Control Commissioner Stella Michaelidou met with European Court of Auditors member Lefteris Christoforou and his office director Theodosis Tsiolas on May 21, to discuss the agency’s strategic priorities.

The high-level meeting took place ahead of a historic milestone as Cyprus prepares to host European Union member state representatives for crucial state aid decision-making sessions on June 8, 2026, and June 9, 2026.

“The agency is working to upgrade its institutional role, not just as a compliance tool, but as a growth engine aimed at ensuring compatible state funding and promoting strategic aid that strengthens and modernises the economy,” Michaelidou said.

Evolving European realities make the office’s role more demanding and complex with increased responsibilities because expanding state aid rules decentralise powers to individual member states, she added.

The commissioner highlighted the importance of her office participating in the Competition Working Group on state aid issues during the upcoming Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the European Union, which helps co-shape European regulations.

“Hosting the State Aid Working Group in Cyprus on June 8, 2026, and June 9, 2026, represents a major milestone in our history, as Cyprus welcomes representatives from all member states for the first time to make key decisions,” Michaelidou stated.

Christoforou analysed the specific competencies of the European Court of Auditors, highlighting exactly how and to what extent they intersect with the crucial sector of state aid.

Finally, both Christoforou and Tsiolas congratulated the commissioner and her staff for their “continuous work”, wishing them “complete success” in achieving their designated operational goals for the 2026 to 2027 period.