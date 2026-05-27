Police are investigating a case involving the assault of two men and the theft of a motorcycle in Limassol during the early hours of Wednesday.

Two 30-year-olds said they were travelling on a motorcycle on Angelos Vlachou street at around 1am when a car blocked their path.

Three hooded individuals reportedly got out of the vehicle and attacked the pair, forcing them to flee the scene.

The suspects then stole the motorcycle and drove away in an unknown direction.

Police later found the stolen motorcycle abandoned in a park in Limassol.

Members of the Limassol CID carried out examinations at the scene and investigations are ongoing.