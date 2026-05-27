The National Bank of Greece announced this week that the lender successfully acquired 465,000 of its own shares during the period between May 14, 2026, and May 22, 2026.

The weighted average price for these acquisitions was €13.8243 per share, resulting in a total cost of €6,428,301.

The bank provided this update in accordance with the decisions taken during the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 30, 2025.

This transaction follows the initiation of the first phase of the share buyback programme, which was formally approved by the same General Meeting.

The implementation of the programme also proceeded following the specific approval granted by the Single Supervisory Mechanism of the European Central Bank (ECB) on May 28, 2025.

The bank confirmed that these shares were acquired while trading on the Athens Stock Exchange.

In line with the mandates established at the General Meeting, the bank intends to proceed with the cancellation of these own shares in the future.

This process will be conducted in accordance with the relevant legal provisions regarding the timeframe for cancellation as defined by Law 4548/2018.

Following these recent market transactions, the lender now directly holds a total of 17,208,858 own shares.

These holdings currently correspond to 1.88 per cent of the total share capital of the institution.