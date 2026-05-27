An unstable air mass continues to affect Cyprus, though Wednesday will begin on a mostly bright and pleasant note before cloud builds later in the day.

Isolated showers – and possibly a thunderstorm – are expected to develop after midday, mainly over the mountains.

Winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort, with the sea remaining slight.

Temperatures will climb to 31C inland, around 28C on the south and east coasts, 26C in the rest of the coastal areas, and 20C in the higher mountains.

Tonight, skies will remain mostly clear, though western parts of the island may see spells of increased low cloud.

Winds will become mainly northwesterly to northeasterly at 3 Beaufort, while the sea will be calm to slight. Overnight temperatures will drop to 18C inland and along the coast, and to 12C in the higher mountains.

The unsettled pattern will continue over the next few days.

On Thursday, afternoon cloud is expected to bring local showers and isolated thunderstorms, especially in the mountains, inland and eastern areas.

Friday looks quieter, though the southeast may see an isolated shower, while Saturday is expected to bring another round of isolated afternoon showers or thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains and inland.

Temperatures are expected to remain close to seasonal averages through the weekend, with no significant changes forecast.