Total petroleum product sales in Cyprus fell by 5 per cent year-on-year in April 2026, as the island continued to feel the effects of rising fuel prices and broader energy market volatility linked to the conflict involving Iran.

According to a report from the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat), total sales of petroleum products reached 118,375 tonnes in April 2026, compared with 124,647 tonnes during the same month last year.

The decline comes amid a period of renewed pressure on global fuel markets, with energy prices across Europe climbing sharply in recent months following escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Recent data from Eurostat showed that fuel and lubricant prices across the European Union rose significantly in April, while Cyprus recorded one of the bloc’s sharpest monthly increases in diesel prices.

At the same time, inflation figures released earlier this month by the Cyprus Statistical Service showed that petroleum product prices in Cyprus increased by 18.3 per cent year-on-year in April 2026, contributing heavily to rising transport costs.

Against this backdrop, the latest figures on petroleum product sales pointed to weaker fuel demand across several major product categories.

The largest annual declines were recorded in the sales of heavy fuel oil, which fell by 58.8 per cent, and light fuel oil, which dropped by 40.3 per cent.

Sales of heating gasoil also decreased by 8.0 per cent, while road diesel declined by 3.3 per cent.

In addition, liquefied petroleum gases registered a decrease of 4.2 per cent, while motor gasoline sales edged down by 0.4 per cent.

The report also showed declines in the supply of aviation kerosene, down 2.3 per cent, and marine gasoil, which fell by 1.7 per cent compared with April 2025.

By contrast, some categories recorded increases despite the broader downturn. Sales of kerosene surged by 34.4 per cent, while asphalt sales increased by 4.3 per cent.

The statistical service added that fuel sales from filling stations specifically declined by 2.9 per cent, reaching 53,151 tonnes.

On a month-on-month basis, total petroleum product sales in April 2026 fell by 7 per cent compared with March 2026.

Among the sharpest monthly declines were road diesel sales, which dropped by 10.1 per cent, and marine gasoil provisions, which fell by 6.8 per cent.

Sales of motor gasoline also decreased by 4.2 per cent between March and April. However, provisions of aviation kerosene rose sharply on a monthly basis, increasing by 52.3 per cent.

The statistical service further reported that total petroleum product stocks at the end of April 2026 rose by 22.3 per cent compared with the end of the previous month.

Despite the weaker April performance, the broader trend for the first four months of the year remained positive.

During the period from January to April 2026, total petroleum product sales increased by 5.9 per cent compared with the corresponding period of 2025.

The figures underline the complex dynamics currently affecting Cyprus’ energy market, where higher fuel prices, inflationary pressures and geopolitical instability are reshaping both consumption patterns and broader transport costs.

They also reflect the continuing impact of volatility in international energy markets, as concerns over supply disruptions linked to the war involving Iran continue to filter through to European consumers and businesses.