One of the most compelling psychological thrillers of the 20th century, The Talented Mr Ripley, Patricia Highsmith’s iconic novel, continues to captivate audiences with its atmosphere, tension and deep psychological complexity, exploring identity, obsession and the darker paths of human ambition.

This month, Theatro Ena brings its story to Nicosia’s theatre stage, premiering on Wednesday. Regular performances will continue at Theatro Ena every Friday, Saturday and Sunday and in July, the play moves to Axiothea Mansion for just three evenings – July 10-12.

At the centre of the play is Tom Ripley, a young man of charismatic intelligence and enigmatic personality. His desire for a life of privilege, glamour and social acceptance leads him into a dangerous world where the boundaries between truth and lies, and between real and fabricated identity, begin to blur. Highsmith creates one of literature’s most controversial anti-heroes, a character who provokes, fascinates and unsettles in equal measure.

The work has been adapted for cinema with major audience success, including the 1960 film starring Alain Delon and the 1999 adaptation with Matt Damon, Jude Law and Gwyneth Paltrow, which brought renewed life to the story and made it globally renowned. More recently, it has also been adapted into a Netflix series.

The timeless nature of the story, the complexity of its characters, and its masterful narrative structure make it one of the most significant psychological thrillers in modern literature — a work that continues to inspire, provoke thought and fascinate.

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Theatro Ena production of Patricia Highsmith’s renowned novel. Premiere: May 27. Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Theatro Ena, Nicosia. Friday-Saturday: 8.30pm. Sunday: 7pm. July 10-12. Axiothea Mansion, Nicosia. 8.30pm. In Greek. For audiences 18 and over. Tel: 22-348203. www.ticketmaster.cy