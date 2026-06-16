Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis on Tuesday promised that the government will, if required, take action regarding allegations of abuse of power made against former president Nicos Anastasiades in a report by the anti-corruption authority.

“If, within the framework of the prescribed procedures, there is a need for the executive branch to take action, this will be done with absolute respect for the constitution, the responsibilities of each institution, and the provisions of legislation,” he told the Cyprus News Agency.

He added that the government’s “tolerance” of corruption “remains zero”, and stressed that “our commitment to transparency, accountability, and the strengthening of the public’s trust in institutions remains unwavering”.

Additionally, he said that the anti-corruption authority’s report “is completely respected”.

“From now on, there are prescribed legal procedures, based on the constitution and the relevant legislative framework, which must be launched competently, so that the serious matters mentioned in the report can be fully investigated,” he said.

The government’s position, he added, is “clear”. He then said “the state operates institutionally, responsibly and exclusively on the basis of the constitution, which provides for strict adherence to procedures, full respect for the independence of the competent authorities and the judiciary, and establishes the presumption of innocence”.

Bar association chairman Michael Vorkas, meanwhile, stressed that “the presumption of innocence remains” regarding the allegations made in the report.

“What is mentioned in the report does not mean that criminal offences have been committed,” he said, before adding that only “the competent authorities” can make such an evaluation, following an investigation.

Despite this, he said that “what is stated in the report is truly shocking”, and that in this vein, “Cypriot society has once again been faced with very serious issues”.

Looking ahead, he said that the government has the right to appoint an independent criminal investigator, should it wish to “safeguard the independence and impartiality of any investigation”.

“Therefore, the prevailing view under the circumstances will be for this to proceed on the part of cabinet so that there is no doubt within Cypriot society that those who will follow the findings will not be unduly influenced,” he said.