The British bases police urged motorists and beachgoers on Thursday to remain vigilant ahead of the long weekend and Monday’s public holiday.

Police warned that increased traffic on motorways and larger crowds at beaches could lead to a rise in road collisions and opportunistic thefts.

Deputy divisional commander in Dhekelia Marcos Petrou said police patrols would be increased in both the eastern and western British base areas to improve road safety and prevent accidents.

“Public holidays always lead to more people on the roads and with that comes an increased risk of accidents,” he said.

Petrou also warned beach visitors to take precautions to protect valuables from theft.

“At this time of year, when more people are visiting the beach, it also brings an increased risk of opportunistic crime, which can lead to theft from cars or the theft of valuables left unattended on the beach,” he said.

Police advised the public not to bring expensive items to the beach where possible and to keep valuables locked inside vehicles and out of sight.

Petrou said many thefts occur when beachgoers leave personal belongings unattended while swimming.

He added that taking simple precautions could help ensure everyone enjoyed the holiday weekend safely.

The warning comes as beaches and holiday areas across Cyprus are expected to become particularly busy over the public holiday period.

Police said officers would continue patrols throughout the weekend to maintain public safety and assist road users and visitors.