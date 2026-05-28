A second suspect has been arrested for the theft of bronze relief figures from a heroes’ monument in Yermasoyia, Limassol, police said on Thursday.
The theft was reported on March 21 by a municipal official.
A 35-year-old man was arrested on March 25 after being found with one of the stolen items, and a case against him is pending in Limassol district court.
Testimony later led to the arrest of a 42-year-old man on Tuesday, who will appear in court on Wednesday.
The Limassol CID continues its investigation.
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