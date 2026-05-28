“Strategy is not something that is simply discussed in a meeting room. It is something that must be clearly explained, properly understood and implemented in practice together with our people,” observed Dr Stavri Morti, Co-CEO of XM, speaking at the recent Great Place To Work® For All Summit™ in Las Vegas.

Representing the XM Group with pride as the only Cypriot organisation to participate in the international Great Place To Work® gathering, Co-CEO Morti highlighted the company’s strong corporate culture as a catalyst for business success and noted that, for XM, culture is not merely part of the company’s identity, but also a decisive factor for sustainable growth.

As she noted, in a highly competitive sector such as FinTech, people need to feel their work has meaning, that their contribution is recognised and that there is open dialogue with senior management.

The Co-CEO of XM also referred to the Group’s organisational transformation through the restructuring of the entire product development team into distinct business streams. As she explained, this was a necessary change that required difficult decisions, flexibility and continuous communication with the organisation’s people. The result was greater alignment between teams, faster project implementation and enhanced collaboration during a period of significant change.

“When people see the results, they understand why this is the right direction and they support the change. As a result, those who were initially sceptical are now its strongest supporters,” she said.

XM’s Co-CEO also made special reference to the role of Artificial Intelligence, underlining that AI is not a strategy in itself, but rather a tool that enables more effective implementation of strategy. Within this context, XM invests in the training of its employees and in the responsible use of new technologies, with the aim of enhancing productivity while preserving the human element.

Among other topics, Co-CEO Morti spoke about empowering women in the new digital era and the unconscious biases they continue to face in the workplace, noting that business development requires different capabilities that are often closely aligned with women’s strengths, such as composure in difficult situations, flexibility and resilience under pressure.

Reflecting on her own journey as a female leader in a male-dominated sector, she underlined the importance of taking initiative. “Seize every opportunity, put your hand up, give it a try – even if it is not your field,” she said, stressing that at XM, leadership and capability are not defined by gender, as confirmed by XM’s leading position in the annual Best Workplaces™ for Women list in Greece and Cyprus.

Finally, Co-CEO Morti emphasised the importance of employee feedback and data analysis as key tools for strategic decision-making, strengthening corporate culture and supporting the organisation’s continuous development. XM actively leverages insights from Great Place To Work® surveys, transforming them into concrete actions with measurable impact.

About XM

Since its establishment in 2009, XM has evolved into a leading force in the global fintech sector. With offices in various parts of the world, the XM Group of companies currently employs more than 1,700 professionals with deep industry knowledge and extensive experience across different sectors. XM provides pioneering, reliable and comprehensive trading execution services in more than 30 languages to 20 million clients worldwide.

To learn more about XM and career opportunities within the Group, please visit: https://www.xm.com/careers.