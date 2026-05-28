A regular passenger ferry service between Cyprus and Lebanon will begin operating on June 9, marking the return of scheduled international passenger ferry services from Lebanon after almost two decades of absence.

The service, operated by Lebanese shipping company Cedar Waves, a subsidiary of Abou Merhi Agency, was announced on Thursday following the opening of the company’s online booking platform.

The company’s flagship vessel, eponymously named the Cedar Waves, will connect the Lebanese port of Jounieh with Larnaca, with crossing times of just under four hours.

The vessel is flagged in San Marino and has a capacity, given its 150 tonnage, of up to 90 passengers per voyage.

Departures from Jounieh will take place every Wednesday and Sunday at 9am and every Friday at 10am, with arrivals in Larnaca scheduled shortly before 1pm Beirut time.

As recently as July last year, investors interested in establishing the route were still seeking information on licensing procedures from Cypriot authorities, with no formal approvals having been issued at the time.

One-way fares to Larnaca start at around €88 for standard seating, rising to approximately €144 for ‘plus seating’ and €163 for ‘lounge class’.

Flights between Beirut and Larnaca remain uneconomical and frequently cost between €160 and €235 one way during peak summer periods.

While the ferry crossing remains considerably longer than the roughly 30-minute flight, operators believe the service will still appeal to passengers seeking lower fares, greater luggage flexibility and an alternative travel experience across the Mediterranean.

The ferry’s launch follows months of reports and speculation regarding the return of passenger sea travel between Cyprus and Lebanon.

Earlier this year, travel publications reported that discussions were under way to establish regular sailings linking Cypriot and Lebanese ports.

The route is expected to serve both tourism and business travel, for Cyprus has long been a popular destination for Lebanese visitors, with previous estimates suggesting around 100,000 Lebanese tourists travel to the island annually during the summer season.