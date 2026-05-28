Cyprus’ industrial production index recorded an annual increase of 4.7 per cent in March, according to a report from the state statistical service (Cystat).

The service reported that the index reached 116.7 units for the month, using 2021 as the base year set at 100 units, marking a clear improvement compared to March 2025.

The stronger monthly performance also lifted the cumulative figure for the first quarter of 2026, with the index rising by 1.5 per cent compared to the same period of the previous year.

A broader analysis of the data shows that the manufacturing sector registered an increase of 2.8 per cent compared to March 2025.

At the same time, more significant gains were recorded in electricity supply, which rose by 19.0 per cent, while mining and quarrying increased by 9.2 per cent.

The sectors of water supply and materials recovery also contributed positively to the overall figures, recording an annual rise of 3.9 per cent.

Within manufacturing, the strongest growth was seen in the production of basic metals and fabricated metal products, which climbed by 8.5 per cent compared to March 2025.

The manufacturing of rubber and plastic products also showed notable strength, rising by 7.1 per cent, followed by a 4.5 per cent increase in other non-metallic mineral products.

Food products, beverages and tobacco products also moved upwards, recording a 3.5 per cent annual increase.

However, downward pressure came from the manufacturing of machinery and equipment, motor vehicles and other transport equipment, which fell by 4.8 per cent.

The manufacturing of furniture, other manufacturing, and the repair and installation of machinery and equipment also remained in negative territory, with a decline of 3.9 per cent.

When looking at the broader year-to-date performance for the January to March period, the most substantial growth was recorded in water collection, treatment and supply, which rose by 10.1 per cent.

Electricity supply also maintained strong upward momentum over the first three months of the year, posting an increase of 7.4 per cent.

The manufacturing of basic metals and fabricated metal products followed with a 6.4 per cent rise compared to the same period in 2025.

On the contrary, the manufacturing of furniture, other manufacturing, and the repair and installation of machinery and equipment recorded the sharpest year-to-date decline, falling by 6.2 per cent.

The manufacturing of machinery and equipment, motor vehicles and other transport equipment also continued to struggle, posting a 5.4 per cent drop for the first quarter.

Finally, the manufacturing of textiles, wearing apparel and leather products remained under pressure, with production down by 4.7 per cent during the January to March period.