The digital alcohol-awareness platform DRINKiQ is now also available in Cyprus.

DRINKiQ was created by Diageo, the global producer of alcoholic beverages, with the aim of providing reliable information, practical tools and support to anyone who wants to better understand their relationship with alcohol and make more informed decisions. Whether someone is planning to celebrate with friends or family, check in on their habits or simply curious to learn more, the platform is there to help.

Through scientifically supported content, useful advice and interactive tools, the platform serves both as an educational resource and as a point of access to further help and support those who may need it.

As part of the platform’s launch in Cyprus, users can now take the DRINKiQ Quiz, a short interactive experience that helps people understand how alcohol affects the body and mind, discover the facts behind common myths about alcohol and learn practical tips for staying safe while enjoying a night out.

You can take the quiz here: DRINKiQ Quiz

“More and more people are thinking differently about how they drink and are looking for simple, practical ways to moderate without missing out on important social moments,” said Gergely Ábrahám, Corporate Relations Director Eastern Europe & Central Asia at Diageo. “By launching DRINKiQ in Cyprus and making the platform available in Greek, we want to make those resources more accessible and easier to use, to support more mindful decisions.”

Originally, the platform was launched by Diageo as part of its long-term commitment to promoting responsible drinking and tackling harmful drinking. DRINKiQ is now available in more than 50 countries around the world, helping millions of people access information and tools that encourage reflection, awareness and positive choices.