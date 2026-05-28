A 37-year-old man was sentenced to seven years in prison by the Famagusta permanent criminal court on Thursday after being found guilty of attempted rape, sexual abuse and coercion into acts of a sexual nature against a 33-year-old tourist in Ayia Napa in 2024.

According to the facts presented before the court, the victim and perpetrator had travelled to Cyprus together from an EU country and were staying in the same hotel room as friends.

The court heard that despite the woman making it clear she did not consent to any sexual contact, the defendant subjected her to acts of violence and sexual abuse and attempted to rape her.

The attempt was unsuccessful after the woman resisted.

Following a hearing, the court found the 37-year-old guilty of one count of attempted rape, two counts of sexual abuse and one count of coercion into acts of a sexual nature.

In its decision, the criminal court referred to the seriousness of sexual offences and the increasing incidence of similar crimes.

The court imposed a seven-year prison sentence on the sexual abuse convictions and four years’ imprisonment for the offences of attempted rape and coercion into acts of a sexual nature.

The sentences will run concurrently, resulting in an effective prison term of seven years.