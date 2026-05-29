As part of the long-standing cooperation between general insurance company ERB ASFALISTIKI, the Department of Labour Inspection of the Ministry of Labour and Social Insurance and the Cyprus Safety and Health Association, the year’s fourth awareness-raising event was held, titled: “Prevention of Musculoskeletal Disorders in the Workplace”.

ERB ASFALISTIKI, the first general insurance company in Cyprus and a member of the leading banking and insurance group of EUROBANK, steadily invests in initiatives that promote prevention, safety and responsibility. An imprint of the company’s philosophy, where business growth coexists with active social participation.

The awareness-raising event took place on May 27, 2026, at the Headquarters of ERB CYPRUS INSURANCE HOLDINGS in Nicosia, and gathered professionals and executives from the Health and Safety sector.

The main speakers were Giannos Koudounaris, Senior Labor Inspection Officer at TEE, and Evanthis Raftopoulos, Physiotherapist and founder of Studio Physio. The speakers presented on practices for the prevention of musculoskeletal disorders and the creation of safer work environments.

The constructive discussion that followed highlighted the importance of cooperation and collective action, stressing that occupational health and safety is, at the same time, a priority and responsibility.

For ERB ASFALISTIKI, protecting safety and health in the workplace goes beyond legal obligations. It’s a strategic pillar of the corporate culture of every modern enterprise investing in its most valuable asset: its people.