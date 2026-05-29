The Cyprus Association of Cancer Patients and Friends (Pasykaf) issued a message on Friday urging for better protection of young people from nicotine addiction and more support for smokers wishing to quit, ahead of World No Tobacco Day on Sunday.

The organisation highlighted the need to update legislation in Cyprus to address non-nicotine tobacco products, which are still available due to legal loopholes and often accessed by minors.

Pasykaf is celebrating 40 years in cancer prevention and health promotion and is participating in the World Health Organisation campaign themed “Unmasking the appeal, countering nicotine and tobacco addiction.”

This year’s campaign highlights how the tobacco industry targets children and adolescents with flavoured products, appealing packaging, digital marketing and new nicotine forms, contributing to a “new cycle of addiction” among youth.

World No Tobacco Day concludes a month-long awareness campaign in Cyprus addressing the health risks of tobacco and nicotine, industry tactics, and the need for stronger public health protection.

Pasykaf’s director of prevention and social marketing, Georgia Orfanou, stated that the organisation prioritises evidence-based interventions in collaboration with health and education ministries.

“Our focus remains on the tobacco industry’s evolving strategies that target young people,” she said.

Pasykaf, she said, aims to prevent youth from using tobacco and nicotine products while helping adults quit.

Orfanou also emphasised the smoking cessation programme by the state health services organisation and the toll-free support line 1431, which offers professional assistance to those wanting to stop smoking.

Pasykaf cautioned that smoking and new nicotine products are linked to serious cancers, such as lung and bladder cancer, as well as cardiovascular and respiratory diseases.

They also noted that exposure to smoke and vapour can harm respiratory function and increase health risks, especially for those with chronic illnesses.