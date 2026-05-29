Limassol to host international wealth management, digital finance forum

Limassol is set to host a landmark international forum this June, as Cyprus continues to strengthen its position as an emerging centre for global capital, financial services and digital innovation. The Wealth Week Cyprus 2026 will take place over June 9–10, 2026 at the Amathus Beach Hotel, Limassol, and is expected to draw investors, family offices, financial advisers and senior industry professionals from Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East and beyond.

The two-day event will address the shifting dynamics of global wealth, including the challenges facing traditional financial centres, the growing role of newer jurisdictions such as Cyprus and the accelerating impact of artificial intelligence and fintech on asset management and investment strategy and the financial industry.

Programme overview

The forum is structured as two distinct, standalone conferences running on consecutive days.

Day 1 — Wealth Management: The first day focuses on established wealth management themes, including expert analysis of leading financial centres such as the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland and the UAE; cross-border structuring and asset protection; international tax and legal developments; updates on Cyprus tax reforms and the new Foreign Direct Investment framework; Cyprus’s asset protection solutions; international real estate investments and global market forecasts and investment strategies for 2026 and 2027.

Day 2 — Digital Finance & Innovation: The second day is fully dedicated to digital transformation in finance. Sessions will cover the role of AI agents in trading and asset management, artificial intelligence in tax and legal advisory, real assets tokenisation and stablecoin questions, new digital asset solutions, DAC 8 and MiCA regulatory frameworks, Web 3.0 vision and decentralisation, integration of digital assets, private wealth and finance in an agents-driven economy.

Featured speakers

The forum will feature an internationally recognised speaker faculty drawn from Cyprus, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, UAE, Monaco and the United States, including:

David Palmer , Chief Product Officer & Co-Founder of Vodafone’s PairPoint Web3 Platform; Web3 Leader; Top 30 Metaverse, Web3 & AI Author (UK)

, Chief Product Officer & Co-Founder of Vodafone’s PairPoint Web3 Platform; Web3 Leader; Top 30 Metaverse, Web3 & AI Author (UK) Doxia Nikia Hadjivassiliou , Managing Partner, D.D. Fidelity Associates Ltd & Ex-Officio President, CIBA (Cyprus)

, Managing Partner, D.D. Fidelity Associates Ltd & Ex-Officio President, CIBA (Cyprus) Demos Katsis, Co-Founder Katsis LLC, Deputy Mayor of Limassol(Cyprus)

Co-Founder Katsis LLC, Deputy Mayor of Limassol(Cyprus) Vassilios Demetriades , President, Cyprus International Business Association (CIBA)

, President, Cyprus International Business Association (CIBA) Emily Yiolitis , CEO, The Firm Trustees Limited (Cyprus)

CEO, The Firm Trustees Limited (Cyprus) Pantelis Christofides , Partner & Head of EU and Regulatory Law Practice, L. Papaphilippou & Co LLC (Cyprus)

, Partner & Head of EU and Regulatory Law Practice, L. Papaphilippou & Co LLC (Cyprus) Diego Wuergler, CFA, Key Clients Development, Bank Julius Baer & C0. Ltd.(Switzerland)

CFA, Key Clients Development, Bank Julius Baer & C0. Ltd.(Switzerland) Al Turnbull , Managing Director Institutional Client Services, Blockchain.com (UK)

, Managing Director Institutional Client Services, Blockchain.com (UK) Philippos Raptopoulos, Partner & Head of Tax and Legal Services, EY Cyprus (Cyprus)

Partner & Head of Tax and Legal Services, EY Cyprus (Cyprus) Lyra Amvrosidou , CEO & Co-Founder, Property Gallery Developers and Constructors Ltd (Cyprus)

, CEO & Co-Founder, Property Gallery Developers and Constructors Ltd (Cyprus) Stella Kammitsi , TEP, Founder, Raza Corporate Services Ltd; (Cyprus)

, TEP, Founder, Raza Corporate Services Ltd; (Cyprus) Gilles Prince , Chief Investment Officer, Blue Box Wealth Management (Switzerland)

, Chief Investment Officer, Blue Box Wealth Management (Switzerland) Carmen Kiavila , Partner & Private Client Tech Lawyer, Kiavila Avocats (Switzerland)

, Partner & Private Client Tech Lawyer, Kiavila Avocats (Switzerland) Andrew Terry , Co-Founder & Director, Rocquaine Management Limited; Partner, Keystone Law (UK)

, Co-Founder & Director, Rocquaine Management Limited; Partner, Keystone Law (UK) Petros Rialas , CEO, Totalserve (Cyprus)

, CEO, Totalserve (Cyprus) Christiana Aristidou, Partner, The Hybrid Law Tech Firm (Cyprus)

Partner, The Hybrid Law Tech Firm (Cyprus) Matthew Walker , Partner, RAEDAS, Head of Dubai Office (UAE)

, Partner, RAEDAS, Head of Dubai Office (UAE) Illia Pashkov , Founder, SINT; Futurist & AI Innovator (USA)

, Founder, SINT; Futurist & AI Innovator (USA) Hugh Wade-Jones , Managing Director, PHINOM; Private Debt & High-Value International Finance Specialist (Monaco)

, Managing Director, PHINOM; Private Debt & High-Value International Finance Specialist (Monaco) Dr Neil Pennington, Senior VP idoneous.com, Blockchain, AI & Fintech Innovation; Government Adviser on Cryptocurrency Regulation (UK)

“The industry is undergoing structural changes driven by increased capital mobility and evolving investor priorities. Investors are increasingly seeking jurisdictions that combine attractive tax regimes with regulatory clarity, stability, predictability and quality of life,” says Alla Fedorova, CFA, MBA, CEO, Wealth Weeks Limited, wealth management and strategy expert with over 20 years of industry experience. “Cyprus is positioning itself as a sophisticated and robust ecosystem for investments and technology innovation and growth.”

Institutional support

The Wealth Week Cyprus 2026 is supported by the CFA Society Cyprus, and a number of leading professional and corporate organisations.

The event takes place against a backdrop of rising international interest in Cyprus as an investment destination, underpinned by its EU membership, a well-regarded regulatory and legal framework, and its strategic geographic position between Europe and the Middle East. Limassol, widely regarded as the island’s main business hub, has seen growing demand from high-net-worth individuals and international firms relocating or expanding their regional presence.

Event details

Dates: June 9-10, 2026

June 9-10, 2026 Venue: Amathus Beach Hotel, Limassol, Cyprus

Amathus Beach Hotel, Limassol, Cyprus Website: www.wealthweeks.com

Media accreditation and press enquiries

Media representatives are invited to attend the event. For accreditation and further information, please contact: