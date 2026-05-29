Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas on Friday hailed Cyprus’ strengthening relations with the United States at the confirmation ceremony of Leonidas Pheraiou, the first Cypriot national to enrol at the United States naval academy.

“Bilateral relations between the Republic of Cyprus and the US in the fields of defence and security are currently at their highest level, based on mutual trust and a common vision for stability and security in the wider region,” he said.

He then congratulated Pheraiou on his “significant success” in receiving a place at the academy and added that “this achievement may serve as a motivation in the future for even more young people interested in following a similar path”.

“I have no doubt that you will serve and honour the Republic of Cyprus, your family, the army, and yourself with your presence in the United States,” he said.

Based in Annapolis, in the state of Maryland, the United States Naval Academy educates those who aim to serve in the US navy and marines. It was established in 1845.

Notable graduates include late US president Jimmy Carter and astronaut Sunita Williams.

Military ties between Cyprus and the United States have been strengthened in recent years, with the country having last year been authorised Cyprus to buy military hardware directly from the US government after joining three programmes run by the country’s department of defence.

The country was incorporated into the US defence security cooperation agency’s foreign military sales (FMS) programme, its excess defence articles (EDA) programme and will be allocated resources under the US’ ‘Title 10’ security assistance provisions.