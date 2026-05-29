In celebration of International Children’s Day, the premium pastry boutique TOY CONFECTIONERY by PUNIN announces the launch of a special charitable initiative. Starting May 28, the brand invites its guests to combine high-end pastry art with a meaningful cause, supporting vulnerable children and families.

As part of the campaign, TOY CONFECTIONERY by PUNIN has selected two of its signature, crowd-favorite desserts to drive the initiative and raise funds directly for the charity organization Sophia for Children:

● The Honey Cake (€1.00 donated from every cake sold).

● The Vanilla Macaron (€0.50 contributed from every macaron sold).

Through this campaign, TOY CONFECTIONERY by PUNIN continues to build on its core values of social responsibility and community support. By turning a daily visit to the pastry shop into an act of kindness, the brand aims to demonstrate how small, collective steps can create a significant positive impact on children’s futures.

“More than just a dessert, each sweet treat purchased becomes a small contribution toward creating a positive impact in the lives of children,” the brand stated.

The initiative will run for a week, until June 4. Residents and guests are invited to visit TOY CONFECTIONERY by PUNIN to enjoy world-class confectionery while supporting a vital cause.

About TOY CONFECTIONERY by PUNIN

TOY CONFECTIONERY by PUNIN is a premium pastry boutique known for its exceptional dessert craftsmanship, elegant designs, and commitment to social responsibility.

Instagram: instagram.com/toyconfectionery_bypunin