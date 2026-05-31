The law needs to be changed in Cyprus so that the police accept the evidence from drivers’ dashcams and set up a website where drivers can upload their evidence of dangerous driving.

The standard of driving in Cyprus is often dangerous and frequently appalling.

I regularly drive on the road between Meneou and Pervolia. This was a road where an accident was waiting to happen.

The speed limit on this road is too high at 65 km an hour. It is a narrow road, but despite this drivers frequently exceed the speed limit and overtake dangerously.

I am always nervous driving on this road partly because of the constant tailgating that is a very dangerous feature of driving in Cyprus.

Liz Capaldi