Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela claimed a record-breaking, fourth successive general election victory for his Labour Party on Sunday.

“This is a victory of all the people based on the programme we presented for all the people,” Abela told reporters, saying results showed his party had “won a strong mandate”.

“Let us maintain the spirit of national unity and move the country forward together,” he said.

Journalists following the vote count said Labour had won a comfortable parliamentary majority, although it appeared to be narrower than in 2022, when it took 55% of all ballots cast.

Charles Bonello, general secretary of the opposition Nationalist Party, conceded the election in remarks to TVM, the state broadcaster, but said his party had nontheless managed to slash back Labour’s majority.

The election was held on Saturday and saw a turnout of 87.4%, slightly up on the last general election in 2022.

Labour campaigned on the strength of a strong economy, experience and credibility in government. The Nationalist Party argued that people’s quality of life had deteriorated despite a growing economy in the European Union’s smallest nation.

Abela, who succeeded Joseph Muscat as leader of the Labour Party in 2020, will be sworn in on Monday morning.