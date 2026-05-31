Ukrainian drones struck energy targets across several Russian regions overnight, including an oil pipeline pumping station and an oil refinery, Russian and Ukrainian authorities said on Sunday, in an escalating campaign of strikes against Russian infrastructure.

Ukraine’s General Staff said it had struck the Saratov oil refinery on the Volga river, causing a large fire. Saratov regional governor Roman Busargin said on Telegram that “civil infrastructure” had been damaged in the strike, but gave no more details.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said it had downed 216 drones overnight.

Kyiv said that it had also struck Lazarevo pumping station in the Kirov region, northeast of Moscow and around 1,300km (800 miles) from Ukrainian-held territory, which serves the Surgut-Gorky-Polotsk pipeline, shipping Russian oil from Siberia to Belarus.

Kirov regional governor Alexander Sokolov said drones had hit a facility in the region, but gave no further information.

Governors in Rostov, Voronezh and Belgorod regions, all of which border Ukraine, also reported damage, with three civilians injured in Belgorod. Ukraine said it struck military targets, as well as a fuel warehouse in Rostov region.

On the Russian-controlled Crimean peninsula, Moscow-backed governor Sergei Aksyonov said authorities were introducing restrictions on sales of petrol.

He did not say why, but Ukraine has for months been attacking fuel infrastructure in southwestern Russia, close to Crimea.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 229 drones overnight, 212 of which were downed over northern and eastern Ukraine.