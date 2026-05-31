A 29-year-old man was remanded in police custody for three days on Sunday by the Nicosia district court after he reportedly threw a flare at a police officer trying to arrest him.

He was initially arrested late on Saturday afternoon.

He was the second arrest following incidents at the GSP stadium in Nicosia n Friday evening during the Cyprus cup final.

The first arrest was a 19-year-old man, who was arrested the same evening after police found five fireworks, 13 firecrackers and eight flares in his car in the stadium’s parking lot.

He appeared before the Nicosia district court on Saturday where he was remanded for four days.